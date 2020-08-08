1/1
Barbara Valentina (Stephanick) Shaklo
1920 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Barbara Valentina Stephanick Shaklo, of Spartanburg, wife of the late Alexander Eric Shaklo, died after a sudden illness on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Her three children were beside her as she peacefully passed away. Born October 2, 1920, in New York City, NY, she was the only girl and eldest child of John and Tatiana Kuish Stephanick.
She met her future husband in New York. After a few years of marriage they moved to Closter, NJ, where they happily raised their children. They moved to Spartanburg in 1964. She was a homemaker, a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, and of Russian Orthodox faith.
Surviving are her children, Alice Shaklo Searcy, Paula S. Pridgen, and Jon Alexander Shaklo, her loving son who catered to her every whim. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Garr LeRoy Pridgen, who always enjoyed hearing all the many interesting stories she told. Also surviving are her loving six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren. Her brothers, Stephen and Edward Stephanick, preceded her in death.
In keeping with COVID19 restrictions, a family service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, conducted by The Reverend George Nayfa. Burial will immediately follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens beside her loving husband.
In lieu of flowers, it was her request that memorials be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1107, Spartanburg, SC, 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
