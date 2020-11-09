1/1
Barbara Walker
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services for Barbara Anderson Walker, 64, of Wellford, SC will be held 1 pm Monday, November at First Baptist Church Fairforest Cemetery. She was the wife Purvis Walker and the daughter of the late John Willie Anderson and Clara Mae Barnard Anderson. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Inman, SC. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include one daughter, Cynthia Brown; one stepdaughter, Anna Jones; three grandchildren, Cynterria Meadors, Raquel Brown, and Nicholas Brown; and two brothers, John W. (Linda) Anderson, Jr. and Dewayne (Altie) Anderson.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Fairforest
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 8, 2020
Aunt Bob u will truly be missed tell my dad Aunt Mae And Aunt Elaine and all my cousins and my grandma that I love them and miss you all dearly
Sheritta Boler
November 8, 2020
Barbara was a dear friend of mine not only a client but a true friend she is gone but never forgotten my prayers is with her family
Betty Mayfield
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved