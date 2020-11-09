Graveside services for Barbara Anderson Walker, 64, of Wellford, SC will be held 1 pm Monday, November at First Baptist Church Fairforest Cemetery. She was the wife Purvis Walker and the daughter of the late John Willie Anderson and Clara Mae Barnard Anderson. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Inman, SC. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include one daughter, Cynthia Brown; one stepdaughter, Anna Jones; three grandchildren, Cynterria Meadors, Raquel Brown, and Nicholas Brown; and two brothers, John W. (Linda) Anderson, Jr. and Dewayne (Altie) Anderson.

Community Mortuary

102 Marion Ave

Spartanburg, SC





