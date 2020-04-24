|
|
Barbara Wilson, age 80, of Mooresboro, passed away peacefully as she was being surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Barbara was born February 24, 1940 in Rutherford County to the late John Henry West and Daisy Waters West. She was a graduate of Tri-High School, class of 1958. She worked a Parker-Hannifin for twenty years before retiring. Barbara was a dedicated and active member of Caroleen United Methodist Church. She was an avid Duke Basketball fan and enjoyed watching sports and working on puzzles. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Merle Crawley.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of fifty-seven years, Boyce Wilson, Jr.; son, Steven "Rusty" Wilson (Dawna) of Mooresboro; three grandsons, Trevor Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Tripp Dysart and a great-grandchild, Phoenix Green.
A private graveside service for the family will be conducted at Springhill Cemetery in Chesnee,SC. A memorial service to honor Barbara's life will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Caroleen United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 187, Caroleen, NC 28019 or to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
An online guest registry is available at www.harrelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2020