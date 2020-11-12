COLUMBUS, NC- On November 8, 2020, Barbarah McDonald Dehoney passed away peacefully at the age of 97, surrounded by family.
Barbarah is survived by her husband Robert; four daughters, Joanne, Susan, Catherine, and Eleanor; eight grandchildren, and a loving family of sons-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Born on September 15, 1923 in Ware Shoals, SC to Thomas and Eulalah McDonald, Barbarah Dehoney graduated from Limestone College and earned her master's degree at the University of North Carolina. She had a long career as a high school English teacher and guidance counselor before retiring to Isle of Palms, SC in 1988. Barbarah was a devoted mother and grandmother, a passionate gardener and reader, and a dedicated volunteer for her church and in her community. She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved sisters, Fredda Posey and Eleanor Peeples.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to the Connie Maxwell Children Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648 or Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043.
