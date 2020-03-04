|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Barney LaRue Harmon. 72, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home. Born May 5, 1947, in Hemingway, SC, he was the son of the late Barnie Leroy Harmon and Zuline Chandler Harmon.
A graduate of Myrtle Beach High School, Mr. Harmon was also a graduate of USC School of Engineering where he received a Master's Degree, as well as a U. S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War Era. He retired from DHEC as District Director of Quality Control for Appalachia EQC District Office after 35 years of loyal service and was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church. He was also a master gardener.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Moyer Harmon of Spartanburg, SC; son, David Moyer Harmon (Adrienne) of Greenville, SC; grandsons, James and Graham; sister, Eva Dell Ezzell of Irmo, SC; and sisters-in-law, Sylvia and Pat Harmon. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Billy, Warren, and Wayne Harmon.
The family will receive friends 12:30-1:45 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Poston Hall at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, with a memorial service following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. John Warren and The Rev. Dr. Kirk H. Neely. Private committal will be held at a later date in the family cemetery in Hemingway, SC.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2020