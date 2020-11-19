1/1
Barry Dale McAbee
1958 - 2020
WOODRUFF, SC- Barry Dale McAbee, 62, a resident of Woodruff, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital after more than a two week, hard-fought battle with COVID. Born in Anderson, South Carolina on April 30, 1958, he lived the majority of his life in Taylors, SC. He was the son of the late Holland J and Betty Waters McAbee.
Dale graduated from Riverside High before beginning his lifelong career in trucking where his knowledge was invaluable. He has mentored a lot of people through the years and developed lifelong friendships.
He met his bride, Donna Cain McAbee when they were 18 and were married on July 29, 1977. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 43 years and their two daughters, Chanda McAbee (Kenny) of Woodruff, SC and Jennifer Burgess (Chuck). Dale meant the world to his wife and daughters, and they will forever be grateful for the loving, always-present husband and father that he strived to be. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Emily Garner, Connor Burgess, Lizzy Burgess, Walker McAbee, Keira Burgess, and Ryder McAbee. Dale is predeceased by his biological father, Harold Bowen of Atlanta, GA. He is survived by his biological mother Fannie Sentrelle "Cindy" Chambers (Keys) of Anderson, SC, his brothers, Rick McAbee (Elaine), Taylors, SC, Perry McAbee (Tracy), Woodruff, SC, Terry Ferguson (Kathy), Iva, SC, Eddie Ferguson (Debra), Anderson, SC and his sisters, Sandra Fuller (Vic), Anderson, SC and Lisa Scruggs, Taylors, SC. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was a member of Cedar Shoals Baptist Church in Enoree, SC. Dale enjoyed golfing, spending time with family, and attending church to worship his Lord and Savior. He was a quiet, happy, and gentle man that will be desperately missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be 3-4 on Friday, November 20th at Cedar Shoals Baptist Church of Enoree.
Services will follow with Rev. Brad Starnes and Rev. Malcolm Lance officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Church of God Children's Home 1810 NE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
As we gather in person, we can love one another and serve the most vulnerable among us by doing the following:
•If you don't feel well, are running a fever, or exhibiting any symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, loss of taste or smell), please stay home.
•Please consider wearing a mask out of love for others. They provide limited protection to the wearer but have been proven to help protect others and slow the spread of the virus.
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Hwy.
Woodruff SC 29388





Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Cedar Shoals Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Road
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-2550
