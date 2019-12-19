Home

POWERED BY

Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Delano Russell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Delano Russell Sr. Obituary
LYMAN, SC – Barry Delano Russell Sr., 85, of Lyman, SC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Mr. Russell was the loving husband of Shirley L. Russell and son of the late Belvin and Hazel Russell.
Mr. Russell served over 20 years before retiring from the United States Air Force. In high school, Mr. Russell was a boxer and basketball player, and later enjoyed his time playing golf. He was also a member of Washington Baptist Church.
Mr. Russell is survived by his children; Malia Mazzeo, Barry Russel Jr., Richard Russell, and Stephen Russell and is predeceased by one child; Amanda Russell. Mr. Russell has 12 grandchildren; Brandi Russell, Brooke Russell, Brittni Russell, Barry Russell III (Brett), Steve Russell Jr., T.J. Russell, Whitney Russell, Lauren Russell, R. Anthony Russell Jr., Amanda Russell, Abigail Russell, Jennifer Mazzeo, and 1 great grandchild; Anthony David Rosa.
The family will receive friends at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory; 529 Spartanburg Highway South, Lyman at 11:00AM. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 PM with interment to follow at Wood Memorial Park; 863 Gap Creek Road, Greer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to McCall Hospice House; 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville; or Tabernacle Children's Hospital; 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -