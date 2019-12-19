|
LYMAN, SC – Barry Delano Russell Sr., 85, of Lyman, SC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Mr. Russell was the loving husband of Shirley L. Russell and son of the late Belvin and Hazel Russell.
Mr. Russell served over 20 years before retiring from the United States Air Force. In high school, Mr. Russell was a boxer and basketball player, and later enjoyed his time playing golf. He was also a member of Washington Baptist Church.
Mr. Russell is survived by his children; Malia Mazzeo, Barry Russel Jr., Richard Russell, and Stephen Russell and is predeceased by one child; Amanda Russell. Mr. Russell has 12 grandchildren; Brandi Russell, Brooke Russell, Brittni Russell, Barry Russell III (Brett), Steve Russell Jr., T.J. Russell, Whitney Russell, Lauren Russell, R. Anthony Russell Jr., Amanda Russell, Abigail Russell, Jennifer Mazzeo, and 1 great grandchild; Anthony David Rosa.
The family will receive friends at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory; 529 Spartanburg Highway South, Lyman at 11:00AM. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 PM with interment to follow at Wood Memorial Park; 863 Gap Creek Road, Greer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to McCall Hospice House; 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville; or Tabernacle Children's Hospital; 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville.
