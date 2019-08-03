Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Resources
More Obituaries for Basim Marzouca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basim Yousef Marzouca


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Basim Yousef Marzouca Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Basim Yousef Marzouca, 60, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 12, 1959, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, he was the son of Rose Sabella Marzouca of Spartanburg, SC and the late Joseph S. Marzouca. He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his brother, Rajai Y. Marzouca of Spartanburg, SC; sisters, Ghada Zaidie (Ferris) of West Palm Beach, FL, Basima Namouz (Zuhair) of Greenville, SC, and Sara Suarez (Tino) of Moore, SC; nieces and nephews, Shaun Zaidie, Ferris Zaidie Jr., Andrew Zaidie, Jonathan Zaidie, Joseph Marzouca, Essam Namouz, Hani Namouz, Rana Namouz, Nicole Saleh, Amber Saleh, Sofia Suarez, and Tino Suarez Jr.; and great-nieces and nephews, Cameron Zaidie, Kaya Zaidie, Christian Marzouca, Ethan Zaidie, Nathan Zaidie, and Addison Namouz; and many cousins and extended family in Bethlehem and Jerusalem.
Visitation began at 3:30 PM Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. George F. Nayfa. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Flowers were accepted and memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 1107, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Basim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now