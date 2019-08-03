|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Basim Yousef Marzouca, 60, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 12, 1959, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, he was the son of Rose Sabella Marzouca of Spartanburg, SC and the late Joseph S. Marzouca. He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his brother, Rajai Y. Marzouca of Spartanburg, SC; sisters, Ghada Zaidie (Ferris) of West Palm Beach, FL, Basima Namouz (Zuhair) of Greenville, SC, and Sara Suarez (Tino) of Moore, SC; nieces and nephews, Shaun Zaidie, Ferris Zaidie Jr., Andrew Zaidie, Jonathan Zaidie, Joseph Marzouca, Essam Namouz, Hani Namouz, Rana Namouz, Nicole Saleh, Amber Saleh, Sofia Suarez, and Tino Suarez Jr.; and great-nieces and nephews, Cameron Zaidie, Kaya Zaidie, Christian Marzouca, Ethan Zaidie, Nathan Zaidie, and Addison Namouz; and many cousins and extended family in Bethlehem and Jerusalem.
Visitation began at 3:30 PM Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. George F. Nayfa. Burial was in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Flowers were accepted and memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 1107, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019