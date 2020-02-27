Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map

Baxter Lee Morgan III


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Baxter Lee Morgan III Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Baxter Lee Morgan III, 69, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Born June 27, 1950, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Baxter Lee Morgan Jr. and Vivian Edwards Morgan.
A 1971 graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Mr. Morgan loved to watch racing and wrestling.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Underwood Morgan; son, Baxter Lee Morgan IV (Pam); daughter, Angela Beth Morgan, all of Spartanburg, SC; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Parkway Free Will Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkway Free Will Baptist Church, Ministry Care Team, 3615 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Baxter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -