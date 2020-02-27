|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Baxter Lee Morgan III, 69, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Born June 27, 1950, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Baxter Lee Morgan Jr. and Vivian Edwards Morgan.
A 1971 graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Mr. Morgan loved to watch racing and wrestling.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Underwood Morgan; son, Baxter Lee Morgan IV (Pam); daughter, Angela Beth Morgan, all of Spartanburg, SC; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Parkway Free Will Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkway Free Will Baptist Church, Ministry Care Team, 3615 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 27, 2020