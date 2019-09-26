Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
Baylor David Ballenger


2019 - 2019
Baylor David Ballenger Obituary
INMAN, SC- Baylor David Ballenger, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center after being born with an incurable genetic disorder.
Baylor was born in Spartanburg, SC on August 27, 2019, a son of Lyndsey (Glover) Ballenger and Adam Ballenger, of Inman.
In addition to his parents, Baylor is survived by a brother, Banks Ballenger, of the home, maternal grandparents, David and Rhonda Sawyer Glover, Wayne and Kay Wilds Ballenger, maternal great-grandparents, Wayne and Mary Sawyer, paternal great-grandparents, Ray and Jeanne Glover and maternal great-great-grandmother, Tena Sawyer.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Thursday, September 26th from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, September 27th at Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Pastor Brannon Poore officiating.
Burial will be in Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Campobello, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Foundation, NICU fund.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
