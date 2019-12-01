|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Breta Bea Myers Martin, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Pacifica Skylyn Senior Living. Born October 11, 1930, in North Wilkesboro, NC, she was the daughter of the late F. C. and Addie Eller Myers and widow of Alvin E. Martin, Jr.
Bea was a member of Center Point Presbyterian Church, Moore, SC and attended First Baptist Church Spartanburg. She was also a member of The Auxiliary of Gideon's International and retired from Satisfaction Appliance Center of Laurens.
Survivors include her sister, Wanda Owenby of Sevierville, TN.
A memorial service honoring her life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Center Point Presbyterian Church, by The Rev. Raymond A. Hellings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Center Point Presbyterian Church, 1119 Moore Duncan Hwy, Moore, SC 29369.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019