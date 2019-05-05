|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Beatrice Seay Edmonds, 86, Dillon Street, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC.
Born April 18, 1933 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Landrum Bellew and Sally Harris Bellew. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are her children, Harold Seay (Georgia) of Chesnee, Leroy Seay (Velma) of Chesnee, Raymond Seay (Debbie) of Chesnee, Ernie Seay (Linda) of Landrum, Vickie Greene of Chesnee, Kathy Johnson Hensley (Eddie) of Chesnee; brother, L.D. Bellew of Chesnee; 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2018 at Green Point Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Jerry Vess officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
