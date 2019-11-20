|
GAFFNEY, SC- Beatrice Julia Amann, 84, of Gaffney, SC, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at The Inverness at Spartanburg. Born December 16, 1934, in Luzern, Switzerland, she was the daughter of the late Franz and Mathilde Schallberger-Burch and wife of 53 years to the late Jakob Amann.
Mrs. Amann immigrated to the United States in 1964 and became a naturalized citizen in 1972. She was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Carmelite Community. She was a professional seamstress and tailor. She used these skills to teach classes at Spartanburg Technical College 1972-1975.
Survivors include her children, Beatrice Amann Rey (Karl) of Switzerland, Col. Franz Amann, U. S. Army, Ret. (Mary) of Maryland, and Andreas Amann (Sharon) of Gaffney, SC; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Hilda Schallberger of Kerns, Switzerland, Marie Louise Durrer-Schallberger (Leo) of Stans, and Lucia Schallberger of Baar; and brothers, Franz Schallberger of Weidlisbach, and Peter Schallberger of Luzern. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Hanny
Schallberger; and sisters-in-law, Theresa and Sina Schallberger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Historic St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. David R. Whitman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Building Fund, 161 North Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
