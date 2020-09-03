GREER, SC- Beatrice "Ma Bea" Wright born on October 10, 1930 and passed on August 26, 2020. She was a member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church in Woodruff, SC.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories a daughter, Christine Littlejohn of Duncan, SC; a son, Willie R. Wright of Raleigh, NC; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Window Viewing will be held at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2 to 7 pm. Graveside Service will be held at Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church in Woodruff, SC on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00am.

Sullivan Bros. Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Please keep the Wright family in your prayers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store