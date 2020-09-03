1/
Beatrice "Ma Bea" Wright
1930 - 2020
GREER, SC- Beatrice "Ma Bea" Wright born on October 10, 1930 and passed on August 26, 2020. She was a member of Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church in Woodruff, SC.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories a daughter, Christine Littlejohn of Duncan, SC; a son, Willie R. Wright of Raleigh, NC; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Window Viewing will be held at Sullivan Bros. Mortuary on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2 to 7 pm. Graveside Service will be held at Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church in Woodruff, SC on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00am.
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Please keep the Wright family in your prayers.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary
927 East Pointsett Street
Greer, SC 29651
(864) 877-2581
