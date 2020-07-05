Bee Solesbee Smith, 88, residing in Mishawaka, IN, formerly of Spartanburg, SC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, and entered into the gates of Heaven with her Lord and Savior.
She was born July 6, 1931 in Greenville, SC, to the late Lee Roy & Julia Bee (Young) Solesbee, and lived in Spartanburg until moving to Mishawaka in 2002. She was married to Charles Smith who passed away on November 10, 1998. She was also preceded by a sister, Ellen (Lamar) Phillips.
Mrs. Smith began her career as a Secretary at Spartanburg High School, and later worked in Office Administration for the Business & Personnel Office for the Spartanburg Co. School District 7. She retired following 42 years of faithful service. While living in Spartanburg, she was a member of Morningside Baptist Church. Since living in Mishawaka, she has been a member of South Side Baptist Church in South Bend, IN.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rev. G. Scott & Laura Smith of Mishawaka, IN; step daughter, Sylvia (David Esch) Stewart, and step son Dennis (Jan) Smith both of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Hannah, Eli, Jessica, Caroline, Aaron, and Jake Smith, and two sisters, Helen (MC) Skipper of Havelock NC; and Sarah Coker of Lyman, SC.
Memorial services for Mrs. Smith will take place on July 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Morning Side Baptist Church in Spartanburg. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Spartanburg, SC.
Expressions of sympathy to the Smith family may be offered to South Side Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2494, South Bend, IN 46680. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements.