SPARTANBURG, SC- Belva Lucille Woolen, 89, of Spartanburg, SC died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House. Born October 10, 1931 in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Randolph Macon and Lucille Setzler Woolen.
Miss Woolen, a 1951 graduate of Spartanburg High School and a 1953 graduate of Spartanburg Regional School of nursing, served the Spartanburg area for 40 years. She was awarded Exceptional Hospital Service in 1999 by the American Red Cross for 3,800 hours of volunteer service. In 1996 she became a Master Gardener. Miss Woolen was a member of United Methodist Church of the Covenant.
Survivors include her sisters, Julia Derrick (John) of Inman, SC and Lillyan Hood (Ray) of Sandersville, GA; brother, Wendell Woolen (Barbara) of Chesnee, SC; several nieces and nephews, and very good friends and neighbors, Mr. & Mrs. Calvin Wright. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John Woolen.
Private graveside services will be held in Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2095 Chesnee Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303 conducted by The Rev. Mason Cantey.
