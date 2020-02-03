Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Sharon United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Sharon United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Brockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben H. Brockman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben H. Brockman Obituary
WOODRUFF- Ben Harold Brockman, 84, passed away on February 2, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Harold Wilson and Martha McElrath Brockman.
Surviving are his caregivers, Gary Brockman, Faye Bishop, Kaye Dixon, Kyle Jeter, Janet Van Hernynen, Janice Painter and Connie Painter.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Sharon United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Gryff Carosiello. Burial will follow in Sharon United Methodist Church cemetery.
Visitation will be held following the service at the church.
The families are at their respective homes.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Sharon United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 418, Reidville, SC 29375.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc. Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -