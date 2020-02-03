|
WOODRUFF- Ben Harold Brockman, 84, passed away on February 2, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Harold Wilson and Martha McElrath Brockman.
Surviving are his caregivers, Gary Brockman, Faye Bishop, Kaye Dixon, Kyle Jeter, Janet Van Hernynen, Janice Painter and Connie Painter.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Sharon United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Gryff Carosiello. Burial will follow in Sharon United Methodist Church cemetery.
Visitation will be held following the service at the church.
The families are at their respective homes.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Sharon United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 418, Reidville, SC 29375.
