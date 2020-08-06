Inman- Benjamin Franklin Martin, 91, of 514 Woodland Ave Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, August 4th, at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.The family is at the home and will receive friends Saturday, August 8th from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the Atrium of Inman First Baptist Church.Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs with military honors by American Legion Post 45.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory