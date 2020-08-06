1/
Benjamin Franklin Martin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inman- Benjamin Franklin Martin, 91, of 514 Woodland Ave Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, August 4th, at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Saturday, August 8th from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the Atrium of Inman First Baptist Church.
Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs with military honors by American Legion Post 45.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Inman First Baptist Church Atrium
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
02:00 PM
Inman First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seawright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
I worked for Mr. Martin for a few years. I worked with him on Highway 29. I also worked with Beth for a few years. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Dawn Peeler
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved