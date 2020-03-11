|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Benjamin "Ben" John Brown, 89, of Boiling Springs, SC went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Aileen Wilson Brown of 70 years.
Mr. Brown was a native of Marion, NC and a son of the late Carl and Lillian Revis Brown. He was a retired supervisor with F. W. Woolworth Company. Ben was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, Lion's Club, Brazil Mission Team, a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the Caribbean Outreach Medical Mission Team.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son: Keith Brown (retired Doctor of Pharmacy) of Boiling Springs; two grandchildren Kelly Clark and husband Tyler, and Candace Reese; three great-grandchildren: Preston and Scarlett Reese and Stella Clark; brothers: Dennis Brown of Pensacola, FL and Ronnie Brown of Marion, NC.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Dr. Hank Williams and Dr. Benny Littlejohn. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Steadfast Sunday school class.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 11, 2020