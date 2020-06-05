INMAN, SC- Benjamin Leigh Pike, 62, of Inman, South Carolina, went to join his heavenly father on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Benjamin was born in Clemson, South Carolina on October 4, 1957, a son of the late LeRoy Pike and Faye Louise Page Pike. He was the husband of Linda (McDowell) Bowen Pike. Mr. Pike was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and a graduate and employee of the University of South Carolina Upstate. He was a member of Wellford Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Pike is survived by a step daughter, Amanda Bowen Huss and her husband, Bryan, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; a step son, Robbie Wayne Bowen and his wife, Lisa, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; three grandchildren, that were the light of his life, Will Bowen, Addie Huss and Hayden Huss. Benjamin is also survived by three sisters, Ellen Joyce Robbins and her husband, Barry, of Boilings Springs, South Carolina; Joyce Bragg and her husband, Junior, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; Anita Turner and her husband, Doug, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; a brother, Thomas Pike, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina.
If you knew Benny, you knew he loved cycling and had been a cyclist from a young age. Benny was a true southern gentleman and loved people. He Loved the Lord with all his heart, and since learning he had esophageal cancer, he would constantly say, "God's Got This." Even after months of radiation, chemo, pain and struggling, his faith was strong. He was a faithful servant with a heart of gold and will be truly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Wellford Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Carl Poole.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 154 Mile Stone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or Wellford Baptist Church, 235 Syphrit Road, Wellford, SC 29385.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.