Benjamin L. Pike
1957 - 2020
INMAN, SC- Benjamin Leigh Pike, 62, of Inman, South Carolina, went to join his heavenly father on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Benjamin was born in Clemson, South Carolina on October 4, 1957, a son of the late LeRoy Pike and Faye Louise Page Pike. He was the husband of Linda (McDowell) Bowen Pike. Mr. Pike was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and a graduate and employee of the University of South Carolina Upstate. He was a member of Wellford Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Pike is survived by a step daughter, Amanda Bowen Huss and her husband, Bryan, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; a step son, Robbie Wayne Bowen and his wife, Lisa, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; three grandchildren, that were the light of his life, Will Bowen, Addie Huss and Hayden Huss. Benjamin is also survived by three sisters, Ellen Joyce Robbins and her husband, Barry, of Boilings Springs, South Carolina; Joyce Bragg and her husband, Junior, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; Anita Turner and her husband, Doug, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; a brother, Thomas Pike, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina.
If you knew Benny, you knew he loved cycling and had been a cyclist from a young age. Benny was a true southern gentleman and loved people. He Loved the Lord with all his heart, and since learning he had esophageal cancer, he would constantly say, "God's Got This." Even after months of radiation, chemo, pain and struggling, his faith was strong. He was a faithful servant with a heart of gold and will be truly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Wellford Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Carl Poole.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 154 Mile Stone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or Wellford Baptist Church, 235 Syphrit Road, Wellford, SC 29385.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Service
02:00 PM
Wellford Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 4, 2020
I only knew you for a short time, but I could tell you were well loved and had a kind and generous heart. You will be missed. I pray for your family as they must let you go for a short while until everyone is reunited in Heaven.
Glenn Bridges
Friend
June 4, 2020
My sweet Linda, l am so sorry for your loss. May God be with you and your family. I love you girl.❤
Donna Cash
Friend
June 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss,praying for u and your family. Kathy Davis.
Kathy Davis
June 3, 2020
Sorry to hear of Benny's passing.I went to school with him at Boiling Springs High.Prayers with y'all.
Patrick Thornton
Friend
June 3, 2020
Benny was a real southern gentleman. I could count on seeing him every election. Praying for family and I will miss him and his gentle spirit. jerry Hawkins
jerry Hawkins
Friend
June 3, 2020
Will miss you Bennie-Gary & Shirley Nye.
Gary Nye
Friend
June 3, 2020
Benny was a treasured friend and colleague of the Mary Black School of Nursing at USC Upstate and will be missed dearly. He always had a smile and generous spirit and willing to assist us with our many needs.
Katharine Gibb
Coworker
