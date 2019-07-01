Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Community Mortuary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St Luke Baptist Church
718 Lukesville Rd
Buffalo, SC
View Map
Benjamin Lee "Ben" Little Sr.

Benjamin Lee "Ben" Little Sr. Obituary
Funeral services for Deacon Benjamin Lee "Ben" Little, Sr., 64, of 245 Blue Ridge Rd, Union, SC will be held 1 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St Luke Baptist Church, 718 Lukesville Rd, Buffalo, SC. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Community Mortuary and at other times at the home.
He was the husband of Sally Crosby Little and the son of the late James Elijah Little and Margaret Jennings Little. He was a member of Saint Luke Baptist Church. He was a 1973 graduate of Union High School and was retired from Michelin Manufacturing of Spartanburg.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Little; one son, Benjamin" BJ" (Bridget) Little, Jr.; one daughter, Codie (Tony) Bryant; four granddaughters; one sister, Ruth Ann Little; and one grand dog.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 1, 2019
