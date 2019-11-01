Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Worthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Worthy Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Worthy Jr. Obituary
Benjamin "Benny Ray" Worthy, Jr., 62, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 29, 2019. Mr. Worthy he was the son of Rosa Wood Worthy and the late Benjamin Worthy, Sr. Benjamin was a member of Labor Together with Christ.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his two sons, Casey Teamer of Spartanburg, SC and Brandon Fowler of Gaffney, SC; his three grandchildren; and his four siblings, Brenda Victor Shippy of Cowpens, SC, Victor (Joyce) Worthy of Gastonia, NC, Aundrea (Roy) Honicutt of Jonesboro, GA and Saundra Banson of Cowpens, SC.
Mr.Worthy was preceded in death by: his sister, Rosemary Jones.
A Celebration of the Life of Benjamin "Benny Ray" Worthy, Jr. will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. The Rev. Aceius Pearson will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Brenda Shippy, 133 Lynch St., Cowpens, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -