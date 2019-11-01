|
Benjamin "Benny Ray" Worthy, Jr., 62, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 29, 2019. Mr. Worthy he was the son of Rosa Wood Worthy and the late Benjamin Worthy, Sr. Benjamin was a member of Labor Together with Christ.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his two sons, Casey Teamer of Spartanburg, SC and Brandon Fowler of Gaffney, SC; his three grandchildren; and his four siblings, Brenda Victor Shippy of Cowpens, SC, Victor (Joyce) Worthy of Gastonia, NC, Aundrea (Roy) Honicutt of Jonesboro, GA and Saundra Banson of Cowpens, SC.
Mr.Worthy was preceded in death by: his sister, Rosemary Jones.
A Celebration of the Life of Benjamin "Benny Ray" Worthy, Jr. will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. The Rev. Aceius Pearson will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Brenda Shippy, 133 Lynch St., Cowpens, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019