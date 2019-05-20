|
|
WELLFORD, SC- Benji Hardin, 43, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Born March 6, 1976 in Spartanburg he was a son of Ronald Hardin and wife Carolyn of Laurens and Sandra Bailey and husband Dean of Gaffney and was formerly employed with Smith Engineering and Construction.
In addition to his parents and step-parents, he is survived by his wife and soulmate of 21 years, Catina Carver Hardin of Wellford; son and best friend Seth Hardin of Wellford, daughter, Blake Hardin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL., granddaughters, Sky and Jayla of Ft. Lauderdale, brother, Chris Hardin and wife Ginger, sister, Ashley Gentry, brother, Lee Hardin, brother, Tyler Hardin and wife Ashley, brother, David, sister Melissa, and a special nephew Tristen.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary in Chesnee. Graveside Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Fort Prince Memorial Gardens in Wellford.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2019