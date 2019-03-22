|
|
ENOREE- Benn Carl Nevins, 70, of 625 Robinson Dairy Road passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home.
A native of McMinnville, TN., he was the son of the late William Marcom and Anna Marie Marcum Nevins.
Surviving are two sons, Jack Nevins of the home and Allen Nevins of Columbia; two sisters, Vevadyne Jackson of Dayton, Ohio and Jean McReynolds of Knoxville, Tennessee; one brother, Tommy Nevins of Woodruff; 2 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home, 625 Robinson Dairy Road, Enoree at 12:00 p.m.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019