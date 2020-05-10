Home

McMahan's Funeral Home
249 South Main
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 287-4715
Bennett L. Evans Obituary
Bennett L. Evans, age 87, of Spindale, NC, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills.
He was the son of the late Lewis H. Evans Sr. and the late Louise Reeves Evans and a native of Rutherford County. Mr. Evans was the widower of the late Shirley Brock Evans. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Foster, and two brothers Lewis H. Evans Jr. and Bill Evans.
Mr. Evans attended Gilboa United Methodist Church. He and his wife owned and operated Evans stores and he was involved in many other business ventures.
Mr. Evans was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and he was also a Mason and a Shriner.
Mr. Evans wanted to offer thanks to his many friends for their friendship and love. He also wanted to give a special thanks to Dr. Rees and the staff at Hospice.
Mr. Evans said, "keep on passing the love around."
He is survived by one Son, Hank Evans and his wife Laura; one sister, Carolyn Pyatt; four grandchildren, Kasey Hughes, Zac Crowder, Bennett W. Evans and Madison Evans; and four great-grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date in honor of Bennett L. Evans. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills; P.O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043.
A guest register is available at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com.
McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2020
