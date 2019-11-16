|
Mr. Bennie Lee Miller entered eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a long illness.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of Mr. Matthew Miller and Mrs. Emma Miller. He was a faithful member of Suck Creek Baptist Church of Gaffney, S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his daughter, Linda Smith of Spartanburg, SC; six sons, Bennie Miller Jr. of Cowpens, Larry, Reginald and Nathanial Miller of Spartanburg, SC, Jeffery Miller of Ewa Beach, HI, and Kenneth Miller of Greensboro, NC; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; and eleven great, great-grandchildren.
The family is at the home, 44 Thurgood Marshall Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307
