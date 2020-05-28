Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bennie Loyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mrs. Bennie Mae (Mullins) Loyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mrs. Bennie Mae (Mullins) Loyd Obituary
Bennie Mae Mullins Loyd, 81, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Hyattsville, Maryland.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was widow of the late Issac Loyd, and daughter of Bennie B. and Ella Mae Mullins. Ms. Loyd grew up on Caulder Circle, Spartanburg, S.C. and was a graduate of Carver High school where she was salutatorian of here graduating class of 1956. Ms. Loyd was also a graduate of Howard University, Washington, D.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter; Teresa Jackson Fowlkes of Maryland; three sisters, Johnnie (Arthur) Mullins Fullerwinder of Danville, VA, Ann Mullins of V.A and Ester Mullins Floyd of Spartanburg, S.C.; three grandsons, two great-grand daughters and a host of other family and friends.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -