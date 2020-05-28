|
Bennie Mae Mullins Loyd, 81, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Hyattsville, Maryland.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was widow of the late Issac Loyd, and daughter of Bennie B. and Ella Mae Mullins. Ms. Loyd grew up on Caulder Circle, Spartanburg, S.C. and was a graduate of Carver High school where she was salutatorian of here graduating class of 1956. Ms. Loyd was also a graduate of Howard University, Washington, D.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: one daughter; Teresa Jackson Fowlkes of Maryland; three sisters, Johnnie (Arthur) Mullins Fullerwinder of Danville, VA, Ann Mullins of V.A and Ester Mullins Floyd of Spartanburg, S.C.; three grandsons, two great-grand daughters and a host of other family and friends.
