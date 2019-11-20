|
Mr. Bennie Manning Trotter of 39 Bloomwood Heights, Inman, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 18th, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of Broadus William Trotter and Nancy Louise Greenway of Spartanburg SC.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are Chris (Rick) Horton of Spartanburg, SC; Betty (Dewayne) Pack of Spartanburg, SC; Angela Trotter-Ramirez of Spartanburg, SC; Maxine Trotter of Cherokee, SC; Steve and Billy Trotter of Spartanburg, SC; nephew, Travis Trotter of Spartanburg , SC and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his niece, Tracy Trotter, 205 Holly Springs Rd. Lyman, SC.
29365.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 20, 2019