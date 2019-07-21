|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bennie Scurry Stone Larj, 96, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home. Born April 27, 1923, in Gainesville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Marshall Christman Stone and Bennie Maxwell Brown Stone.
Bennie was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Advent, the DAR, the Colonial Dames Society of North America, and The Assembly. She received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Georgia.
Survivors include her sons, Marion Meeks Jr. (Connie) of Gainesville, GA, Marshall Meeks (Catherine) of Acton, MA, and Fleming Meeks (Elinor) of Montclair, NJ; grandchildren, Jesse Meeks, Jennifer Mullis, Sarah Meeks, Henry Meeks and Samuel Meeks; great-grandchildren, Julian Mullis, Brynn Mullis, and Oliver Meeks; and her brother, Marshall Christman Stone Jr. (Marie) of Hilton Head Island, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, July 26, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 141 Advent St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. J. Edward Morris. Visitation will follow in the Parish & Community Life Center. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, 180 Oakwood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Tamassee DAR School, PO Box 8, Tamassee, SC 29686-0008.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 21, 2019