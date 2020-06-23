INMAN- Benny Earl McCarter, 79, of 2360 Runion Rd, Inman, went home to be with his Lord Monday, June 22nd, at Spartanburg Medical Center.Benny was born in Inman, on August 28, 1940, a son of the late Ellen Stone McCarter and James McCarter and was the husband of Katherine Louise Hill McCarter.He attended Lake Cooley Baptist Church and had retired from textiles. In addition to his wife, he is survived two daughters; Rene McCarter and Leslie McCarter, two step daughters; Sheron Haines, Donna Turner, and adopted son, Jonathan Fowler. He also is survived by thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, two sisters; Shirley Griffin and Martha Blanton.In addition to his parents, Benny was also predeceased by a brother, JS McCarter and a sister, Betty Self.Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 25th at Crestview Bapt Church Cemetery in Gaffney conducted by Pastor Joe White. The family is at the home and Benny's body will lie in state at Seawright Funeral Home Wednesday from Noon until 4:00 PM.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society 150 Dexter Rd. Spartanburg, SC 29303.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory