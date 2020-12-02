LAURENS, SC- Benny L. Poole, 65 of 4562 Hwy 49, died Friday, November 27, 2020. He was son of the late Porter Poole, Sr. and Tereatha Poole and husband of Annie H. Poole of the home.

Other survivors include one daughter, Angela Poole of Greenwood, SC; two sons, Benny Poole Jr.(Christy) of Simpsonville, SC and Reginald Poole of Clinton, SC; two sisters, Sarah Mims (Ronnie) and Shelvia Thompson both of Union, SC; and two brothers, Freddy Poole (Carolyn) of Mitchellville, MD and Porter Lee Poole, Jr. of Clinton, SC.

Graveside service will be held at 1 PM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Cross Anchor SC.

WJ Gist Mortuary, Woodruff SC

