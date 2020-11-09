INMAN, SC- William Bernard Thompson, 89, of Inman, SC died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice Home Landrum. Born June 9, 1931 in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of the late Odell and Dolly Biggs Thompson, and was first married to the late Ernestine Bryant Thompson.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, special duty in Greenland, Bernard was a former mechanic with Fluor Daniel Construction. He was a member of Alverson Grove Baptist Church. He was a devoted Christian who was a multi-talented individual, a loving husband, father, papa, and great-grand papa.
Survivors include his wife, Miriam McCombs Thompson; daughters, Cheryl Brown (Minister Eddie Brown) of Inman, SC and Pam Brown (Gary) of Chesnee, SC; son, Allen Thompson (Judi) of Inman, SC; step-daughters, Christy Lopez and Angel Drum (Michael), all of Fort Mill, SC; 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a daughter, Karen Lewis, sister, Bobbie Jean Hammett, brother, Dennis Thompson, and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:45- 1:45 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM in the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Ricky Pridmore and Minister Eddie Brown. The committal service will be in the chapel, with full military honors, by American Legion Post 28.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Full Salvation Church, c/o Rev. Ricky Pridmore, 110 Fallkirk Drive, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family will be at the home of Allen Thompson.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel