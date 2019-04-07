|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bernie Claus, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by family members, at Summit Hills Senior Living where he had resided for the last year. Born December 14, 1929, in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Bernhardt Claus Sr. and Frances Barbara Tesar Claus who lived to be 108 years old.
Bernie was a loving and wonderful husband to Gerry Levereaux Claus, his wife of 45 years; father to Douglas G. Claus (Debbie); stepfather to Dale Scott Levereaux (Cindy) and Douglas L. Levereaux (Toni); grandfather to Heidi Hoort, Denise Levereaux, Brian Levereaux, Christy Suits (Alex), and Brittany Taylor (Tanner); and great-grandfather to the Hoort children, Kyle, Emily and Morgan. He was predeceased by a grandson, Mark Levereaux.
Bernie was educated and successful. He was Vice President of World Operations for The Osborn Manufacturing Company in Cleveland, Ohio before becoming the owner and CEO of Spartan Industrial Supply Company in Spartanburg, SC which he, his wife and two stepsons helped to build into a great organization creating jobs for many people.
One of Bernie's passions was building fantastic scale models of antique sailing ships, each with its own history. He loved designing beautiful landscapes for any home in which he lived. In spite of the world travel for his work, he loved to continue seeing new parts of the world every year.
Bernie helped many people in his life and has touched many hearts. He will be greatly missed for his kindness, wit and quick retorts...you were never bored when with Bernie.
A celebration service honoring his life will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorial designations for Bernie Claus may be made to The Hope Center for Children, PO Box 1731, Spartanburg, SC 29304; and Goodwill Industries of the Upstate/Midlands, Fund Dept. Attn: Gerry, 115 Haywood Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
