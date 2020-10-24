REIDVILLE- Bernice Clara Kirkland Griffin, 81, went to be with her lord and savior on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. Born April 16, 1939 in Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late OC Kirkland and Clara Jane Bridges Kirkland and the wife of the late Johnny William Griffin. She was of the Baptist Faith and a former employee of Goodwill and Beautnet.
Survivors include two sons, William Terry Griffin and wife Theresa and Timothy Scott Griffin, both of Moore; a daughter, Tammy Annette Green of Moore; a sister, Dorothy Mae McAbee; four grandchildren, Felicia Johnson, who was reared in the home, Heather Elliott, Cheyenne Griffin, and Lindsay Peeler and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, James Vernon Kirkland and Johnny Lee Kirkland.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Saturday at Stribling Funeral Home. Services will be 3:00 pm Sunday in the Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net