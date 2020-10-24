1/1
Bernice Clara Kirkland Griffin
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REIDVILLE- Bernice Clara Kirkland Griffin, 81, went to be with her lord and savior on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home. Born April 16, 1939 in Cherokee County, she was the daughter of the late OC Kirkland and Clara Jane Bridges Kirkland and the wife of the late Johnny William Griffin. She was of the Baptist Faith and a former employee of Goodwill and Beautnet.
Survivors include two sons, William Terry Griffin and wife Theresa and Timothy Scott Griffin, both of Moore; a daughter, Tammy Annette Green of Moore; a sister, Dorothy Mae McAbee; four grandchildren, Felicia Johnson, who was reared in the home, Heather Elliott, Cheyenne Griffin, and Lindsay Peeler and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, James Vernon Kirkland and Johnny Lee Kirkland.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Saturday at Stribling Funeral Home. Services will be 3:00 pm Sunday in the Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Service
03:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stribling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved