LANDRUM, SC- Bernice Louise Ingram Bailey, 84, of Landrum passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Winfield and Louise Cannon Ingram.
She retired from the Fresh Market Deli, was a special education bus driver and a cosmetologist.
She is survived by a son, Jonathan Bailey (Donna Marie); a daughter, Louise Clark (Dr. Tom Clark); a son in law, Fred Smith and a sister, Barbara Ivey.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Sheri Lynn Bailey Smith.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Benny Green.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 29, 2019