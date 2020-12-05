1/
Bernice Willene Justice
DUNCAN- Bernice Willene Justice, 87, of Duncan, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Allen G. Justice and the daughter of the late Finley and Eula Scruggs of Gaffney.
Mrs. Justice worked as a line operator at Hoechst Celanese and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spartanburg.
Mrs. Justice is survived by her children, Gary and Linda Justice of Pacolet, Steven and Carol Justice of Duncan, Sandra and Cecil Mabry of Enoree; six grandchildren and a bunch of great grandchildren; her loving sister, Orell Blanton of Pacolet; and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers, Bruce, EL, and Wilton Scruggs; and her sister, Vernell.
Visitation will be 2:00 – 3:00 PM, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC 29365. The graveside service will continue approximately 3:30 PM at Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with Bishop James Patterson officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
DEC
6
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
