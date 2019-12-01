|
Berry Eugene Davis entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends and family on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
A Celebration of the Life of Berry Eugene Davis will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Harrison Grove Baptist Church, 299 Harrison Grove Rd., Roebuck, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019