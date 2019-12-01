Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 Howard St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Harrison Grove Baptist Church
299 Harrison Grove Rd.
Roebuck, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Berry Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berry E. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berry E. Davis Obituary
Berry Eugene Davis entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends and family on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC.
A Celebration of the Life of Berry Eugene Davis will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Harrison Grove Baptist Church, 299 Harrison Grove Rd., Roebuck, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Stinston Woodward Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -