1/1
Bertha Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLIFTON, SC - Bertha Chapman of Clifton, SC, daughter of the late Lela Spencer Smalley and Phillip Butler Smalley, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Chapman was 98 years old.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul E. (Pepsi) Chapman, sisters, Mildred Calvert and Rosalee Watkins, brothers, P. B. Smalley, Jr. and Olin T. Smalley.
Surviving sisters are Lois Watkins and Dot Rumfelt.
Also surviving are sons, Tommy and Eddie Chapman, daughters, Patricia Smalley and Sue Henderson, and her favorite son-in-law Topper.
Mrs. Chapman has 5 living grandchildren, Hunter, Jennifer, Joi, Jill and Paige; one deceased grandson, John. She also has 17 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
The brothers thank sisters, Patricia, Sue and niece Jennifer Burgess for all the precious love and care they gave mama. We also thank all of the Hospice Medical Personnel for their care.
Blakely Funeral home is providing a private, family only, graveside service at Midway Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.
Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 211 S. Main Street, Clifton, SC 29324.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved