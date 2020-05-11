|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bertha Mae Wilson Phillips, 84, of 113 Sprouse Road, formerly of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her daughter's residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Charles "Pop" Fay Phillips and the daughter of the late James Edgar Wilson and Onie Viola Millwood Wilson. Bertha was the only daughter and she was the sister to eight brothers. She attended Gaffney Schools and previously worked at Oxford Industries, Hamrick's Sewing Plant and Cato Fashions. She was a caregiver for many of her family members. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Gaffney and previously attended Oakdale Baptist Church in Cowpens.
Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Phillips Allen of Gaffney and Cris Phillips Huskey Thomas and husband, Kevin of Spartanburg; three beloved grandsons, Steven Chase Huskey, Cameron Scott Thomas and Michael Keith Allen; two brothers, Horace Wilson and wife, Linda and Joe Wilson and wife, Connie; several nieces and nephews; Linda Wilson and Brenda Clark were her sisters in her heart and they shared many memories. Onie Gentry, Betty Jean Hughes and Margaret Porter were her lifelong friends; and her dog, "Brownie". She was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Lynn Phillips; and six brothers, Bobby Wilson, David Wilson, Leroy Wilson, George Wilson, Wallace Wilson and Versey Wilson.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: Salvation Army, "Soup Kitchen" , PO Box 2087, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Cherokee Humane Society, PO Box 2223, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC, 29615 or , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC, 29302 or , 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC, 29615 or American Stroke Foundation of America, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS, 66202 or Cannons Campground United Methodist Church , "Food Pantry", 3450 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC, 29307.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Cris and Kevin Thomas, 113 Sprouse Road, Spartanburg.
