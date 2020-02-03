|
|
UNION, SC- Mrs. Bertie Josephine Cannon Lanford, age 89, widow of James C. ""Jim"" Lanford, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home.
Mrs. Lanford was born in Pauline, November 1, 1930, a daughter of the late Angus and Lemma Harmon Cannon. She was a graduate of Pauline High School and a member of Legacy at Beaver Hills Baptist Church in Roebuck. When her health declined, Mrs. Lanford moved from Roebuck to Union to live with her daughter and son-in-law. Mrs. Lanford was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are a daughter, Doris Strahley and husband Mike of Union; two sons, Dale Lanford and wife Brenda of Union and James Todd Lanford and wife Elyn of Jacksonville, FL; a daughter-in-law, Frances Lanford of Wellford; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a number of step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lanford was predeceased by a son, John E. Lanford.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Legacy at Beaver Hills Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Manning Strickland. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Frank ""Bootsie"" Lanford, David White, Toney Harris, David Liner, Darrel Mabry and John Parris. Staff and nurses of Ellen Sagar Nursing Home are asked to sit in a group
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Tuesday at the church prior to the services.
The family wishes to express a special Thank You to the staff and nurses of Ellen Sagar Nursing Home and Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their care given to Mrs. Lanford.
Memorials may be made to Legacy at Beaver Hills Baptist Church, 3700 S. Church St. Ext. Roebuck, SC 29376.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Doris and Mike Strahley, 105 Santee Circle, Union.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 3, 2020