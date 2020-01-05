|
PINEHURST, NC- Bessie Lee Bradley Marden, a resident of Pinehurst, NC, and former 47-year Spartanburg resident, passed away peacefully in First Health Hospice on January 4, 2020. She leaves behind one daughter, Victoria Marden Collins (wife of the late Lt. Col. John W. Collins); three grandchildren: Caroline G. Collins, Jackson W. Collins, and Annelise M. Collins; a daughter-in-law Shery O. Marden; and several beloved nieces and nephews: Margaret Ann Adkins, Beth Harrel Greenberg, James M. Watkins III, Butch Adkins, Brad Adkins, and Joe Adkins. She was predeceased by her husband, Earle R. "Pete" Marden, and two sons, Mark R. Marden and John Phillip Marden.
Bess moved to Spartanburg in 1960 with her husband Pete when he accepted employment with Deering Milliken. Here, she raised three children and served the community until her move to Pinehurst. She ministered to others through singing in the Trinity United Methodist Church Choir and the Spartanburg Symphony Chorus. She was an active member of Trinity UMC and enjoyed several hobbies. She was an avid golfer who shot two holes-in-one. She beautified the community with other members of the Cherry Laurel Garden Club, and she won several blue and gold ribbons at the annual fair. She also loved to play bridge in several different groups.
Although strong in spirit, she exhibited grace, kindness, and gratitude through life's challenges. She looks forward to an eternity with her savior Jesus Christ and other beloved family members who await her arrival. Although she lived the last two and a half years in Pinehurst near her daughter, Spartanburg is her home. She will be buried with other family members in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A funeral service, with entombment following, will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Neal Woods. A visitation and lite reception will follow at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020