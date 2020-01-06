|
UNION, SC- Mrs. Bessie Elizabeth "Lib" Foster Black, age 87, widow of William E. Black, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Black was born in Jonesville, June 20, 1932, a daughter of the late Jesse and Lou Austin Foster. She is survived by a daughter, Jeanette B. Main and husband Bob of Columbia; two sons, Earl Black and wife Sondra and Allen Black and wife Rhonda all of Union; grandchildren, Adam Black, Joanna Main, Melissa B. Franks and husband Rodney, Robbie Copper and wife Megan, Maranda B. Marin and husband Amaury, Katie C. Freeman and husband Dennis and Eric Black and wife Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Madison Main Grunnert, Jack Cooper, Henry Cooper, Lucy Freeman and Cailyn Black and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her children of the heart, Margie and Bill Goodwin and special caregivers, Angela and Mark Tomaszewski. Mrs. Black was predeceased by two daughters, Patricia B. Murphy and Juanita B. Cooper.
A long-time member of Fairforest Baptist Church, Lib was an active member of the Ladies Sunday School class #3 as long as her health permitted. She was a homemaker, loving wife and devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and loving caretaker.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Fairforest Baptist Church cemetery conducted by Rev. Allen Gregory. The family will receive friends immediately following the services.
Memorials may be made to the Union County Council on Aging, 237 N. Gadberry St., Union, SC 29379.
The family will be at the home, 334 Ben Black Rd., Union.
