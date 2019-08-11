|
Mrs. Bessie Carol Gibson Vinson, age 85, wife of H.A. "Buck" Vinson of 106 Walker Hts., Union, SC went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 10, 2019. Bessie and Buck had been married for sixty-seven years.
Mrs. Vinson was born in Union, February 19, 1934, a daughter of the late White Gibson and Hattie Davis Gibson. She was a graduate of Union High School and formerly employed at Her Majesty as a seamstress. Mrs. Vinson was a devoted member of Mon-Aetna Baptist Church, where she was a member of The Margie Morris Sunday School Class and helped with Vacation Bible School.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Buck, are four daughters, Cynthia Vinson Williams and husband I.B. of NC., Anita Vinson Carson and husband, Trey of VA., Kaye Vinson Driggers and husband, Tim of Irmo, and Lori Ann Vinson Summers of Columbia; a sister, Margie Gibson Goodwin and husband, Bill of Jonesville; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Mrs. Vinson was predeceased by one sister, Doretha Gibson and three brothers, Preston Gibson, Howard Gibson and Eulis Gibson.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Mon Aetna Baptist Church conducted by her son-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Tim Driggers, Rev. Benny Greene and Rev. Chris Gulledge. Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Justin Driggers, Josh Driggers, Forthe Carson, Mike Gault, Keith Gault, Robin Duckett, Robert Gibson, Tyler Gibson, Howard Gibson and Preston Gibson.
The following are asked to sit in a group at the church, Providence Care Hospice and Members of The Margie Morris Sunday School Class.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Monday evening at Mon Aetna Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Mon Aetna Baptist Church, 1431 Lockhart hwy., Union, SC 29379.
The family will be at her home, 106 Walker Hts., Union, SC 29379.
