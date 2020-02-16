|
|
August 8, 1946 – February 12, 2020
WOODRUFF, SC- On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, the beautiful life of our beloved one Ms. Bessie Kate Rice Dawkins, left her earthly home to live in her heavenly home, a home free from sickness, pain and sorrow.
In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Bobby Jean Casey, Bertha Mae Montgomery, Zella Ann Rice and two brothers, Henry Allen Rice and Harold David Rice.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are two sons, Darrell (Melissa) Dawkins of Woodruff, S.C., Dr. Rev. Clifton E. (Debra) Dawkins of Atlanta, Ga., two grandsons Nathan (Beth) Cole of Woodruff, Richard Jones and one granddaughter Ashley (Marcus) Jones, two great-grandchildren Marques Parks and Marley Parks all of Atlanta, Ga., two brothers Theodore (Wyvonne) Rice of Clinton, S.C., Jessie Rice of Woodruff, S.C., two sisters Mattie Bell Sexton of Haywood, Ca. and Sharon Rice Robinson of Woodruff, S.C., one aunt Mary Ruth Dogan of Woodruff, S.C. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Bessie was a native of Woodruff, South Carolina, she was born August 8, 1946 to the late Mr. Theodore Roosevelt Rice Sr. and Mrs. Mary Jimmie Gilliam Rice. At an early age Bessie joined the New Prospect Baptist Church in Cross Anchor. She attended New Bethel High School.
She was married to the late Mr. Clifton E. Dawkins Sr. She worked at Buddy Cox cleaners for a number of years and Woodruff Health Dietary and Montrose Manner.
Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at JK Yarborough Mortuary.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Woodruff, S.C.
E-condolences may be sent online at www.yarboroughmortuary.com
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Hwy.
Woodruff SC 29388
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020