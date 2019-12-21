|
Ms. Bessie L. Foster, 622 California Blvd. Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December, 18, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the widow of Elton Foster and daughter of the late Ellis Monroe and Tecora I. Maybin.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are two sons, Elton Foster Jr, and Alexander Foster both of Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Marylan Thomas and Alice Gregory of Spartanburg, SC; four brothers, Robert E. Thomas of Columbia, SC, Bobby Joe Thomas, Darriel Maybin and Jimmy Dean Maybin of Spartanburg, SC; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family is at the home.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 21, 2019