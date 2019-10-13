|
INMAN, SC- Bessie Mae Edmonds Quinn, 85, of 8591 Highway 9, Inman, SC, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home. Bessie was born in Cooley Springs, SC on July 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Bessie (Gosnell) Edmonds and Sheldon Edmonds. She was the widow of Carl Quinn, Jr., owner and operator of Quinn's Fish Camp and Quinn's Kitchen and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she was a member of the Joy Club.
Bessie is survived by two daughters, Shirley McNeill and husband Eddie, of Campobello, SC; Arlene Bowling, of Inman, SC; a sister, Inez Culbreth, of Whitmire, SC, 8 grandchildren and 10 great, grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Alvin Carl Quinn.
The family is at her home and will receive friends Monday, October 14th from 2:00 PM - 3:15 PM in social hall of New Prospect Baptist Church.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Monday, October 14th at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Inman, SC with Rev Matthew Bishop officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joy Club of New Prospect Baptist Church, 9321 Hwy 9, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 13, 2019