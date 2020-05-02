|
|
LYMAN, SC- Bessie Pauline Gainey McCraw, 78, passed away on Friday, May 01, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sam Dove Gainey, Sr. and Doshia Lee Deese Gainey. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.
Survivors include three daughters, Liza Odom of Lyman, Pauline Galloway of Greenville and Tina Lambert of Duncan; four grandchildren, Amanda Lee McCraw, Angela Pauline Simpson, Aaron Joseph Lambert and Darrell Justin Foster; and two great-grandchildren, Silas Vincent Kemp and Isaiah Christopher Anderson. She was predeceased by five brothers, Leroy, Bobby, Sam, Jr., BL and Billy; and a sister, Mildred Ray.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Saturday, May 02, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home for those who feel comfortable coming. Graveside Services will be held at 3PM on Sunday, May 03, 2020 at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Clark officiating.
The family will be at the home of daughter, Liza Odom, 807 Holly Springs Road Lyman.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 2, 2020