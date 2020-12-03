1/1
Bessie Philson
1949 - 2020
Graveside services for Bessie Vernon Philson, 71, of Spartanburg, SC will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2 pm at Heritage Memorial Gardens. Spartanburg, she was the widow Roscoe Philson and the daughter of the late Raymond Vernon and Drucilla Martin Vernon. She was a 1969 graduate of Carver High School and was a former employee of White Oak Manor. She is survived by one brother, Willie R. Vernon (Barbara); one sister-in-law, Nellie C. Vernon; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Bessie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul S. Vernon. The family will receive friends at 294 Fuller Rd., Spartanburg, SC. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all visitors are asked to wear facial masks.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
