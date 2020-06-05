Beth Griffin
1956 - 2020
DRAYTON, SC- Beth Griffin, 64 passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born March 22, 1956 in Asheville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Fred William "Bill" and Calla Edwina Kibby.
Beth attended Enka High School and was a regular attender of Drayton Baptist Church. Beth was a committed and loving person.
Beth is survived by her fiancé Richard Rash; a son Michael Griffin; a daughter Michelle Catalano; a sister Donna Owens and husband Tony; grandchildren Taylor Catalano, Alec Catalano, Anthony Catalano, Aly White, and Gabe Griffin. She was predeceased by a loving stepmother Betty Little Kibby.
A memorial service will be 3:00 pm, Sunday June 7, 2020 at Drayton Baptist Church officiated by Rev. David Frost.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Drayton Baptist Church
June 4, 2020
RIP MY SWEET FRIEND. SPREAD YOUR BEAUTIFUL WINGS AND FLY..GOD HAS GAINED A BEAUTIFUL ANGEL..YOU WILL BE MISSED AND LOVED. BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN...LOVE YA GIRL..ALWAYS..
DEBORAH ECKMAN
Friend
