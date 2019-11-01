|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Beth Locke McBride Maw, 57, of Spartanburg, SC, died peacefully, surrounded by her entire family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 21, 1962, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Milton Smith McBride and Vivian Locke McBride.
A graduate of Spartanburg High School, Beth was also a graduate of Clemson University where she earned a BS Degree in Industrial Management. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and former retail office manager, at InsideOut at Home in Greenville, SC.
Surviving are her husband, Sam Maw; daughter, Emily Louise Maw of Spartanburg, SC; sisters, Cathy Robinson of Roswell GA, Linda McBride and Mary Anne Jones, both of Rock Hill, SC; sister-in-law, Laura Maw McCutchen (David) of Spartanburg, SC; brother-in-law, David Maw (Stephanie) of Raleigh, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews to whom she had a loving devotion.
Visitation will be 12:45-1:45 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Joanne Hull and Mr. David Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Foundation, PO Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
